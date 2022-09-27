Brittney Griner’s Former Coach Under Fire for Giving a Terse No Comment on WNBA Star’s Detainment in Russia: ‘SILENCE SPEAKS VOLUMES’

Kim Mulkey

Kim Mulkey gave a terse no comment when she was asked about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia.

In February, Griner — a star player on the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury — was arrested and charged by Russian authorities when she brought hashish oil into the country. A Russian court sentenced her to nine years in prison.

Mulkey coached Griner during their years at Baylor, but the relationship between the two has been nonexistent since. Mulkey was asked by The Daily Advertiser’s Cory Diaz to comment on Griner’s detention.

“I just want to get your thoughts on the Brittney Griner,” Diaz said. “I don’t think I’ve seen anything from you on that and just-”

“And you won’t,” Mulkey replied before Diaz finished the question.

Mulkey’s strained relationship with Griner dates back to their final season together at Baylor. When Griner was drafted in 2013 by the Phoenix Mercury, she came out as a lesbian. She waited until she left Baylor and was in the WNBA to do so.

“It was a recruiting thing,” Griner said to ESPN The Magazine and espnW in 2013. “The coaches thought that if it seemed like they condoned it, people wouldn’t let their kids come play for Baylor.”

Griner’s former Baylor teammates and other observers condemned Mulkey for not even mustering a minimal amount of sympathy.

