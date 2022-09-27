Kim Mulkey gave a terse no comment when she was asked about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia.

In February, Griner — a star player on the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury — was arrested and charged by Russian authorities when she brought hashish oil into the country. A Russian court sentenced her to nine years in prison.

Mulkey coached Griner during their years at Baylor, but the relationship between the two has been nonexistent since. Mulkey was asked by The Daily Advertiser’s Cory Diaz to comment on Griner’s detention.

“I just want to get your thoughts on the Brittney Griner,” Diaz said. “I don’t think I’ve seen anything from you on that and just-”

“And you won’t,” Mulkey replied before Diaz finished the question.

Mulkey’s strained relationship with Griner dates back to their final season together at Baylor. When Griner was drafted in 2013 by the Phoenix Mercury, she came out as a lesbian. She waited until she left Baylor and was in the WNBA to do so.

“It was a recruiting thing,” Griner said to ESPN The Magazine and espnW in 2013. “The coaches thought that if it seemed like they condoned it, people wouldn’t let their kids come play for Baylor.”

Griner’s former Baylor teammates and other observers condemned Mulkey for not even mustering a minimal amount of sympathy.

A player that built Baylor, 2 national titles, & a 40-0 record. Yet her former coach refuses to say anything or simply just show any kind of support. Keep that in mind when you’re choosing schools. — Queen (@QueenEgbo_) September 26, 2022

And I will say it again. SILENCE SPEAKS VOLUMES, smh. — Chloe Jackson (@Clj_0) September 26, 2022

Now is as good a time as any to share that I tried several times to reach Kim Mulkey via LSU WBB about Brittney Griner, who played for her at Baylor. It became clear after many attempts that they were intentionally dodging my calls to avoid giving me “no comment.” — Meredith Cash (@mercash22) September 26, 2022

Kim Mulkey was given the opportunity to say and do the absolute *bare minimum* about Brittney Griner and instead decided it was better to lack any semblance of a soul https://t.co/MWZ0JpzV2X — Daniel Connolly (@DanielVConnolly) September 26, 2022

Kim Mulkey will tolerate Brittney Griner if she can lead Baylor to an epic 40-0 season. Support her in her greatest time of need? Nah. Brittney ain’t even human to her. https://t.co/xX26NTTYY4 — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) September 26, 2022

Kim Mulkey should be ashamed of herself (she’s probably not). being asked about Brittney Griner didn’t require you to dive into politics, it asked you to be decent to the reason you have a Nat’l Title — could’ve simply wished her well pic.twitter.com/Yhq7lduK4l — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) September 27, 2022

if this is how you treat the best player you’ve ever had… https://t.co/SmIyfcNOIl — Annie Bélanger (@abelanger41) September 26, 2022

She is who we thought she was…🤷🏾‍♂️ It’s more than sad. She didn’t even go “thoughts and prayers.” Mulkey don’t give a damn about BG. This is how she treats her former players. This is how she treats ppl. pic.twitter.com/sU3ytVyEoI — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) September 26, 2022

Kim Mulkey declined to comment on Brittney Griner’s situation. The ex-Baylor coach has yet to make a public statement. pic.twitter.com/5CQnivzZed — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) September 26, 2022

To be fair, Mulkey has always encouraged silence https://t.co/K5UBMoTQLm pic.twitter.com/Pd1NoLA9GQ — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) September 26, 2022

