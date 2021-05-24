The 18th hole of the PGA Championship had the look and feel of a raucous college basketball crowd as fans stormed the fairway, attempting to get a close up with Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson thanked the fans for their support after becoming the oldest person to win a golf major at the age of 50. But less than thrilled with the crowd was Brooks Koepka, who was caught in the chaos, trying to protect his surgically repaired knee.

“Yeah it would have been cool if I didn’t have a knee injury,” Koepka told reporters of the scene at 18. “Got dinged a few times in the knee in that crowd because no one really gave a sh*t, personally. But if I was fine, yeah, it would have been cool. It’s cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun.”

Koepka walked down the 18th fairway trailing Mickelson by two strokes, which couldn’t have made him feel better about the swarm of fans. The 31-year-old four-time major champion had surgery in March to repair a dislocated kneecap and ligament damage.

“I don’t mind waiting or being in that crowd but getting my — I don’t know, it felt like somebody tried to, I don’t know what the deal was, but it’s what it is,” Koepka added. “I’ll be putting it in ice today. It feels like sh*t right now.”

Despite Koepka feeling rankled after the tournament, the 18th hole of the PGA Championship was a memorable scene for a sport that struggles to generate attention without Tiger Woods in the fold. But Mickelson’s popularity was on full display as he did the improbable, winning a major less than one month shy of his 51st birthday.

Watch above via CBS

