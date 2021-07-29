Carolina Hurricanes Fans Incensed After Team Signs Controversial MAGA Supporter: Don’t Reward ‘Racist Behavior’

Tony DeAngelo

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Carolina Hurricanes are at the center of controversy right now and they can only blame themselves. After signing Tony DeAngelo to a one-year contract, fans are incensed by the Canes’ decision to add the controversial defenseman.

Earlier this month, the New York Rangers bought out the final year of DeAngelo’s contract, making him a free agent. DeAngelo played just six games last season before the Rangers decided to remove him from the team, following a physical altercation with goalie Alexander Georgiev.

The altercation was the latest example of disruptive behavior for DeAngelo, but certainly not the first. Twice during his junior hockey career, DeAngelo was suspended for his abuse of officials and violating the OHL’s policy against “homophobic, racist, and sexist language.” In 2017, DeAngelo was suspended three games by the NHL for physical abuse of officials.

The 25-year-old was also known for his divisive presence on social media as a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump. DeAngelo questioned the severity of the coronavirus pandemic and defended Trump after the former president suggested disinfectant could be used to kill Covid-19 in people’s bodies. Shortly after Trump was banned from Twitter, DeAngelo deactivated his personal account and promoted the move to Parler.

“It’s really easy to put up a Pride flag avatar on your social media,” Raleigh sports radio host Joe Ovies said, describing DeAngelo as the “antithesis” of how the Canes present themselves as a team. “Marketing messages and action are not always the same,” he added on 99.9 The Fan.

The fanbase similarly tore into Carolina’s NHL franchise on Twitter, with the team demonstrating hypocrisy in signing DeAngelo despite their various social initiatives.

