Packers Star RB Josh Jacobs Released from Jail Following Arrest on Domestic Violence Charges

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was released from jail Wednesday after his arrest on domestic violence charges the day before.

On Tuesday, Hobart-Lawrence Police in Wisconsin announced the arrest of the 28-year-old. As noted in a report from ESPN, Jacobs charged with “battery (domestic abuse, criminal damage to property), domestic abuse, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse, strangulation and suffocation) and intimidation of a victim.” Records obtained by ESPN indicated at the time that Jacobs was held without bond.

The report continued:

The Hobart-Lawrence PD was dispatched to the alleged disturbance involving Jacobs on Saturday. “This remains an active and ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time,” Michael Renkas, chief of the Hobart-Lawrence PD said in a statement.

In a statement provided by Jacobs’s attorneys, the running back denied the allegations against him. Additionally, the statement emphasized that crucial evidence “has not yet been made public.”

The next day, Jacobs’s attorneys announced that their client had been released from custody. The statement read:

We are extremely pleased that Josh has been released from custody and that no criminal charges have been filed against him. As we previously stated, we encourage everyone to keep an open mind while the matter is fully reviewed. We remain confident that, once all of the evidence is gathered and evaluated, it will confirm that no charges should be brought against Josh in the future.

A new statement from Josh Jacobs lawyers: pic.twitter.com/iuGMI94j3e — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 27, 2026

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