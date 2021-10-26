Pamela Brown Rules. Don Jr. Brays. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Pamela Brown

CNN’s Pamela Brown this week grilled National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins on whether the agency experienced an “oversight failure” in light of the admission that their funding inadvertently facilitated gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The NIH and Dr. Anthony Fauci have faced many questions after release of an NIH letter saying the research of EcoHealth Allianc had the “unexpected result” of crossing into gain-of-function.

Brown asked Collins what the revelations say about Fauci’s claim months ago that “the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute.”

“You’re just now finding out U.S. tax dollars were being used to pay for this risky research in that Wuhan lab two years ago,” she said. “So the question is how can you know what this money is going toward? What kind of research this is going toward in places like the Wuhan lab if you’re just now finding this out from EcoHealth Alliance how the U.S.’ taxpayer dollars were being used?”

Brown kept up the pressure, repeatedly bringing Brown’s cagey responses and deflections back to the central question. “Isn’t this also an oversight failure of the NIH?” the anchor pressed at one point. “Because, the NIH is responsible for taking taxpayer money and giving these grants. So would you say this is also an oversight failure?”

As CNN analyst and Washington Post reporter Josh Rogin explained in a fantastic blow-by-blow analysis thread on Twitter, Brown gave a master class in handling an interview with someone resorting to talking points and jargon to avoid answering direct questions.

It’s not an easy subject on which to be a tough interviewer. One risks being tagged with Rand Paul in unhinged tweets from both fringes. But Brown’s fearless and absolutely professional pursuit of a response was pitch perfect.

Rogin noted in his Twitter thread that Brown ended with a “simple and true” statement, which he quoted: “This is US taxpayer dollars going to risky research and I believe every American deserves to know about it.”

“Amen,” he added. Indeed.