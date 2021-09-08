Clay Travis ‘Ecstatic’ to Hear Trump Suggest Him and Dave Portnoy as 2024 Presidential Debate Moderators

Donald Trump hasn’t announced whether he’ll run for president again in 2024, but he’d like to inject some outside the box faces as possible debate moderators regardless.

After learning that Trump touted him and Dave Portnoy as potential debate moderators, Outkick founder Clay Travis was “ecstatic” at the prospect.

“I would love to do that! I would love to moderate a debate, I don’t know that it’s likely to happen,” Travis acknowledged.

The suggestion from Trump came during a recent radio interview with Hugh Hewitt. “Clay would be great. Portnoy would be great. You shouldn’t use a Chris Wallace,” Trump told Hewitt. “He’s terrible. He was terrible. He had no control of the debate.”

Travis agreed with Trump on those who were tasked to referee the 2020 debates. “I do think that a lot of the debate moderators didn’t do a great job during the course of the 2020 debate,” the Outkick founder and conservative radio host added, before noting he thought Megyn Kelly did a good job in 2016.

“I think I’d do a pretty good job trying to get everybody corralled…I think I would do a decent job of it and I appreciate President Trump, 45 himself, saying that both myself and Portnoy would potentially be great debate moderators, I’d be happy to do it. I bet Dave would as well.”

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace responded to Trump on Hewitt’s show this week. “I feel like for a landlord, as Donald Trump is, I’m really doing well living rent free in his brain to that extent,” Wallace said.

“Talk about re-writing history,” he continued. “Do you know how many times he interrupted — forget me, he interrupted me, but more importantly Joe Biden in that debate? Some poor Fox staffer had to look it up. 145 times. All I wanted was a good, even-handed debate.”

Travis recently ditched sports radio for conservative radio and makes no attempt to hide his politics. Portnoy usually tries to conceal his partisan leanings, but there are times that he just can’t help himself from sharing his political predilections.

In July 2020, Portnoy went to the White House to interview Trump and was widely criticized for lobbing softball questions at the president. Portnoy also angered some of his own Barstool brethren, with Dan “Big Cat” Katz notably ripping his boss for not conferring with him before the sit down with Trump.

While both personalities are unlikely choices to moderate a presidential debate, Travis, a law school graduate who jumpstarted his fame with a pudding strike, would be the more likely candidate considering his political punditry.

Watch above via Outkick

