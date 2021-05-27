Clay Travis spent the last five years as a nationally syndicated host for Fox Sports Radio, but he’s devoted nearly two decades to building a much larger brand. And in the last year, the media mogul has embraced the conservative political sphere as a place where he can acquire the most fervent audience.

After selling his media company Outkick to Fox, Travis is making another bold move, leaving Fox Sports Radio to join Buck Sexton in taking over Rush Limbaugh’s timeslot on Premiere Networks.

“As I looked at the data during 2020, the story it told me was clear,” Travis wrote in a detailed blog post for Outkick. “As much as people might enjoy my sports opinions, they loved even more when I talked about issues that were, frankly, far more important than sports: my belief in American exceptionalism and the meritocracy, my rejection of cancel culture and identity politics, my repudiation of everything woke in our culture.”

“I never chose to make sports political — you’ve never heard me take the mic and ask an athlete or team to talk more about politics,” Travis interestingly adds. “But I also haven’t avoided discussing hard issues when they’ve collided with sports or pretended they didn’t exist.”

Travis is right, he doesn’t avoid discussing the mix of sports and politics, and while he may not have chosen the intersection, he’s embraced it, turning the temperature up on those topics as much as anyone in sports media.

With Westwood One naming conservative commentator Dan Bongino as their successor in the Limbaugh timeslot and Audacy expecting to use Dana Loesch for most affiliates, the 39-year-old Sexton and 42-year-old Travis can become staples for Premiere Networks in Rush’s old timeslot.

Travis and Sexton begin their noon – 3pm ET show June 21, but Friday, May 28 will be the Outkick founder’s final time hosting mornings on Fox Sports Radio. Now having a void to fill, Fox Sports Radio will benefit from quiet summer months to name and develop its new morning show.

