Colin Cowherd Is Very High On Bears Running Back ‘Armstrong’ — Who Does Not Exist

Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd listed a few Chicago Bears players was particularly enthused about a fellow named “Armstrong.” One catch: There isn’t one.

Tuesday is the NFL’s trade deadline, and the Bears were a busy team. They acquired Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool and have traded away two of their better defensive players over the last week.

Throughout Tuesday’s The Herd With Colin Cowherd, he broke down trades made as his show continued. Cowherd decided to break down the Bears’ roster for the future and how they have positioned themselves into quick changes. Cowherd described the trade the bears made and how it benefited them.

“They said, ‘we want to go get Chase Claypool’ this just happened,” Cowherd said. So here’s why Chase Claypool to the Bears is good JMac (co-host Jason McIntyre). Darnell Mooney, their best receiver, who’s, I think, a two, is small. Claypool’s a house; he’s like 6’4″ two whatever he is, he’s a house.

Cowherd pivoted and discussed the other players on the roster and how they can help the team, adding a player who does not exist on the Bears roster.

“So now you have Armstrong, (Khalil) Herbert backs, nice backs,” Cowherd added. “You may draft another one, nice backs.”

Cowherd referred to “Armstrong” as a running back for the Bears. Perhaps he might have thought of David Montgomery, but no one corrected Cowherd and continued to think an “Armstrong” was on the Bears’ roster.

“Mooney’s a young guy, Claypool’s a young guy, (Cole) Kmet’s a young guy, Armstrong’s a young guy, Montgomery’s a young guy, (Justin) Fields is a young guy,” Cowherd listed.

No running back is listed with the name “Armstrong” on the Bears’ depth chart.

Watch above via Fox Sports 1.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com