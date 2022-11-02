Colin Cowherd Loves That Elon Musk Is ‘Driving Everybody Crazy’ After Twitter Purchase

Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd is a big fan of Elon Musk‘s purchase of Twitter and the public’s adverse reaction to the purchase.

After months of back and forth with Twitter executives, Musk finally bought Twitter and fired top executives at the company as one of his first business decisions late last week.

In the third and final hour of Wednesday’s episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Cowherd opened his segment by telling his audience how much he enjoyed the fact that Musk bought Twitter.

“We’re trying to figure out Twitter,” Cowherd said. “Elon Musk bought it; it’s a circus, it’s fantastic. It’s driving everybody crazy; I love it.”

“I like that Elon Musk makes everybody uncomfortable,” he added. “I like discomfort. It makes me laugh.”

Cowherd scoffed at the people claiming they would leave Twitter if Musk’s purchase followed through.

“He’s freaking everybody out, and everybody’s going to leave Twitter,” Cowherd added. “And you know no one’s going to leave Twitter. They’ve threatened to leave Twitter, and they won’t leave Twitter. It’s cats and dogs; I’ll pay eight bucks a month!”

Co-host Jason McIntyre found it funny that Musk, the wealthiest man in the world, wanted to give power to the average person.

“I do like how he’s like, ‘let’s bring the power to the people,’ says the richest man on the face of the earth,” McIntyre added. “Little comical, come on, Elon, seriously.”

Cowherd doubled down on his love after the public reaction that followed the announcement of Musk’s purchase.

“He charges eight bucks a month,” Cowherd continued. “I think people think it’s worth eight bucks a month. Gotta have multiple revenue streams in any business. People don’t like it, though. People are freaking out!”

Watch above via Fox Sports 1.

