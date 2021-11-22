Colts Owner Jim Irsay Thanks Bills Fans for Tolerating His Cheering with a Fat Stack of Autographed Benjamins

Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are all richer than Jim Irsay, but there might not be a cooler billionaire than the guitar-playing Indianapolis Colts owner.

Sunday afternoon, Irsay was in Buffalo to watch his football team take on the Bills. After getting knocked out by Buffalo during the NFL Playoffs last season, Indy arrived with their new quarterback Carson Wentz seeking revenge and they dominated the contest, winning 41-15.

Irsay was undoubtedly ecstatic over the outcome, but he was equally appreciative of the Bills fans who sat in front of his suite and tolerated his cheers for Indy. To show his gratitude, Irsay pulled out a fat stack of $100 bills, autographed the cash and passed it out to nearby Buffalo fans.

Saying thanks to the classy Bills fans (who sat in front of us and tolerated our cheering yesterday) with some personally autographed “Benjamins.” 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FbvXdIzAM0 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 22, 2021

Just to confirm the good deed didn’t go unnoticed, Irsay shared video of the interaction on Twitter. Strange flex? Maybe, but Bills fans appeared to be all in on the gesture.

“They’re signed so – you’ll probably still spend it, but that’s OK,” Irsay told the fans as the cash was being dispersed. “God bless, Happy Thanksgiving,” the Colts owner repeatedly said.

According to Forbes, Irsay has a net worth of $3.5 billion, having inherited the Colts from his late father Robert Irsay in 1997. If Irsay keeps this fan engagement up, the seats in front of his suite might become one of the most valuable tickets in the NFL.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com