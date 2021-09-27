While the best ability in football is often availability, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has proven an inability to stay healthy throughout his NFL career.

Just three games into his tenure in Indy after the Philadelphia Eagles gave up on him, Wentz has already dealt with a foot fracture, ankle injuries and a forced quarantine because he refused to get vaccinated against Covid.

Speaking with the media, Colts owner Jim Irsay didn’t hold back in his early assessment of Wentz, specifically noting the quarterback’s unwillingness to get vaccinated against Covid.

“Since we came here and have been going through the bumps we’ve gone through, there’s been difficulties,” Irsay said. “It also makes it difficult if you’re not vaccinated, because it’s harder to depend on someone if they’re not vaccinated. They have freedom of choice and we understand that, but we’re hoping he can come back and play well.”

Not exactly a ringing endorsement from the person signing the checks to pay for your $32 million salary this season. The 28-year-old quarterback has shown a tendency to get injured at inopportune times throughout his career. But getting the vaccine is an easy fix.

Wentz was forced to quarantine during the preseason because he was deemed a close contact of a Colts staff member who tested positive. Vaccinated players are only required by the NFL to quarantine after testing positive for the virus. When he returned to the team, Wentz asked everyone to “trust” his decision not to get vaccinated. But even Irsay doesn’t appear to trust his quarterback.

Just last week, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith called out Wentz and claimed the Colts shouldn’t have to show their quarterback any loyalty is he misses games this season for being unvaccinated. Now the Colts owner has made it clear, he has a similar sentiment regarding Wentz’s decision to skip the vaccine.

