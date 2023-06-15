Conor McGregor Accused of Sexual Assault at the Same NBA Finals Game Where He Hospitalized a Mascot

A woman has accused UFC star Conor McGregor of “violently” assaulted her at Game 4 of the NBA Finals, TMZ reported Thursday.

In demand letters sent by attorney Ariel Mitchell, the woman alleges the assault took place in a bathroom of Miami’s Kaseya Center shortly after the game. She claims NBA and Miami Heat security “helped separate the woman from her friend… and then forced her into a restroom that McGregor and his security guard were already inside of.”

Once inside, she alleges, McGregor’s security refused to let her exit the bathroom. McGregor then came out of a stall and “aggressively” kissed her. The woman tried to resist, but McGregor then forced her to perform oral sex on her “before attempting to sodomize here.” She says she escaped by repeatedly elbowing him.

The woman is seeking settlements with the NBA, the Heat, and McGregor as opposed to litigation. McGregor has denied these allegations.

The Heat announced Thursday the organization was “conducting a full investigation.” The NBA is doing the same. Miami police have been investigating the matter since Sunday, when the woman first filed the report.

McGregor has now found himself in headlines for multiple incidents stemming from Game 4. During a skit with a mascot, McGregor punched the mascot so hard that the man was later hospitalized.

