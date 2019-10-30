comScore

Deadspin Staffers Resign En Masse Amid Conflict With Corporate Overlords, Sending Shockwaves Through Media World

By Reed RichardsonOct 30th, 2019, 6:44 pm

Sports and commentary website Deadspin melted down after being hit with mass resignations from staff outraged over draconian editorial constraints and personnel moves by the site’s new owners.

The walkout on Wednesday comes a day after Deadspin’s new owners, the private equity firm G/O Media, fired longtime deputy editor Barry Petchesky in a push to quell a staff revolt over the company’s new “stick to sports” editorial mantra. In recent days, the site’s masthead has lost its features and senior editor, along with half of its staff writers.

As Deadspin’s editors and writers continued to publicly give notice on Twitter, whoever was left running the site disabled comments on all stories in an apparent attempt to censor readers from showing solidarity with the staff or disparaging G/O Media.

In response to the unfurling chaos, and as Deadspin’s very existence seemed in peril, a G/O spokesperson gave a comment to The Daily Beast’s media reporter, saying “we’re sorry that they couldn’t work within this incredibly broad coverage mandate” and that the company was “excited about Deadspin’s future.”

But each staff member offered their own poignant rejoinder to G/O Media in their public resignations on Twitter.

As Deadspin’s staff staged their digital revolt, praise for their principled stand — and derision aimed at G/O Media — rolled in on Twitter from the site’s alumni and other high-profile fans.

