Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson said he has “no hatred” for Jewish people after he posted several anti-Semitic quotes attributed to Adolf Hitler on his Instagram. Jackson also claimed that people “took [his] post the wrong way” in an Instagram story post meant to clarify the comments Tuesday morning.

Jackson eventually apologized and took back his slew of posts in a video Tuesday afternoon.

“I want to extend an apology,” Jackson said. “What I posted, I didn’t mean it… I probably shouldn’t have ever posted anything that Hitler did, because Hitler was a bad person, and I know that.”

Desean Jackson posted an apology on his Instagram for his posts quoting Hitler “I want to extend an apology. What I posted, I didn’t mean it. I am very apologetic. It was never intended to put down any race or religion” 🎥 @DeSeanJackson10 pic.twitter.com/uTnKiyVyhc — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 7, 2020

Over the week, Jackson posted two excerpts of quotes attributed to Hitler. The origin of the texts are unclear, but the content is decidedly anti-Semitic. The quote appears to claim white Jews will “extort America” and that “their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were.” In another Instagram story, Jackson commented approvingly on that passage.

Jackson also praised Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. In a Fourth of July address that lasted three hours, Farrakhan denied claims that he is anti-Semitic — despite a recorded history of his bigotry.

“They tell lies to make you think I am a bigot or anti-Semite, so that you won’t listen to what I’m saying,” Farrakhan said in his speech. “So far they’ve been pretty successful.”

In that same address, Farrakhan also claimed he asked God to make Florida the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic, apparently because of its Cuban-Jewish community.

Jackson posted a story this weekend that read, “At the end of the day we’re all flawed but Farrakhan spoke facts this morning. You have to listen to this message.” It’s unclear if Jackson wrote that himself or reposted someone else’s story who added the text. Other well-known celebrities, like Ice Cube, have also come under fire for supporting Farrakhan.

After some backlash over the last three days, Jackson clarified the batch of anti-Semitic posts. “Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way,” he wrote. “I have no hatred in my heart towards no one !! Equality Equality.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]