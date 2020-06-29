Rapper Ice Cube told Jake Tapper to “watch” his “mouth” on Monday after the CNN host called Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan a “vile anti-LGBTQ anti-Semitic misogynist.”

“Farrakhan is a vile anti-LGBTQ anti-Semitic misogynist. Why is a Fox channel airing his propaganda?” tweeted Tapper, after it was announced that the Fox Soul network would be airing Farrakhan’s Message to America this week.

Farrakhan is a vile anti-LGBTQ anti-Semitic misogynist. Why is a Fox channel airing his propaganda? https://t.co/dmX7A6LSd2 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 29, 2020

Tapper quickly drew the attention of Ice Cube, who told the CNN host, “Watch your mouth Jake.”

Watch your mouth Jake. https://t.co/DqTOr24Yb6 — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 29, 2020

The rapper faced heavy criticism this month for sharing a number of Twitter posts which were perceived to be anti-Semitic.

“It is hard to give Ice Cube the benefit of the doubt given the fact that his anti-Semitic activities have extended beyond the realm of the internet,” wrote the Daily Beast’s Marlow Stern. “He’s an ardent supporter of Louis Farrakhan, one of the world’s most prominent anti-Semites, and, most troubling of all, the rapper and actor was accused in May 2015 of ordering his entourage to beat up a rabbi.”

Tapper, on the other hand, is a prominent critic of Farrakhan, and has called out former President Barack Obama and former Rep. Keith Ellison for associating with the Nation of Islam leader.

