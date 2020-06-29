comScore

Ice Cube Tells Jake Tapper ‘Watch Your Mouth’ After He Slams ‘Anti-Semitic Misogynist’ Louis Farrakhan

By Charlie NashJun 29th, 2020, 3:06 pm

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Rapper Ice Cube told Jake Tapper to “watch” his “mouth” on Monday after the CNN host called Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan a “vile anti-LGBTQ anti-Semitic misogynist.”

“Farrakhan is a vile anti-LGBTQ anti-Semitic misogynist. Why is a Fox channel airing his propaganda?” tweeted Tapper, after it was announced that the Fox Soul network would be airing Farrakhan’s Message to America this week.

Tapper quickly drew the attention of Ice Cube, who told the CNN host, “Watch your mouth Jake.”

The rapper faced heavy criticism this month for sharing a number of Twitter posts which were perceived to be anti-Semitic.

“It is hard to give Ice Cube the benefit of the doubt given the fact that his anti-Semitic activities have extended beyond the realm of the internet,” wrote the Daily Beast’s Marlow Stern. “He’s an ardent supporter of Louis Farrakhan, one of the world’s most prominent anti-Semites, and, most troubling of all, the rapper and actor was accused in May 2015 of ordering his entourage to beat up a rabbi.”

Tapper, on the other hand, is a prominent critic of Farrakhan, and has called out former President Barack Obama and former Rep. Keith Ellison for associating with the Nation of Islam leader.



