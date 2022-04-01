Doc Rivers Throws James Harden Under The Bus After Another Shocking Loss For Sixers

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, Philadelphia 76ers fans: head coach Doc Rivers publicly criticized newly-acquired James Harden Thursday night after the team lost to the Detroit Pistons, 102-94.

The criticism came in the postgame press conference as Harden went four for 15 from the field Thursday, contributing to the staggering loss to the bottom-feeder Pistons. When asked about the team’s struggles postgame, Rivers was quick to throw the former MVP under the bus.

Doc Rivers didn’t blame the bench unit for the 76ers’ loss to the Pistons. (via @NBCPhilly) pic.twitter.com/tFqlgf1VXc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 1, 2022

“Well, [the bench] didn’t struggle,” Rivers explained. “They didn’t get a lot of shots in their defense. I think during that stretch, it was more James than them. So you know, yeah, it’s just a tough night.”

Quite the comment to make about the star, as the 76ers have relied on potential MVP Joel Embiid’s dominant play this season as they make a final push in the standings.

The call out seems all too familiar for 76ers fans as it was only nine months ago that Rivers called out former guard/forward Ben Simmons for his timid play in the 2021 playoffs.

That was all she wrote for Simmons and Philly as the disgruntled young star decided to sit out the beginning of the season until he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Harden.

Hopefully the same fate isn’t in store for Harden — Philly fans are quick to turn on athletes for any reason, let alone not living up to expectations. Deja Vu anyone?

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com