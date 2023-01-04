Doctors Tell Damar Hamlin’s Family That His Condition Is Moving In A ‘Positive Direction’

Doctors told Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin‘s family that his condition was moving in a “positive direction” on Wednesday morning.

Hamlin collapsed on the field in Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals after he made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin received CPR on the field and was rushed to a local Cincinnati hospital, where he was intubated and listed in critical condition. Hamlin’s family was told by doctors that his condition was moving in a “positive direction,” according to the family’s spokesperson Jordan Rooney.

Rooney told ABC News said he was unable to elaborate on what “positive direction” meant, but the doctors like the progress that Hamlin has made. Rooney also clarified the statement made by Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, about how many times Hamlin was resuscitated. Glenn claimed Hamlin was resuscitated twice, and Rooney confined that Hamlin was only resuscitated once.

The Hamlin family’s spokesperson also shot down the claim that the defibrillator did not work, to which Rooney said that the information was incorrect. He said all medical equipment worked properly.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Hamlin family thanked the “dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals” at the hospital and their “exceptional care.”

Fox News reporter Garrett Tenney reported that Hamlin was making progress.

“Doctors have flipped him on his stomach to relieve pressure on his lungs,” Tenney said. “We have also learned from the family that Damar is now receiving 50 percent oxygen after receiving 100 percent.”

Tenney added that Hamlin’s jersey was the top-selling jersey on Fanatics, and his fundraiser has raised over $6 million since Monday night.

The game between the Bills and Bengals has not been rescheduled to resume yet, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch above via Fox News.

