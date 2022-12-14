Draymond Green Claims He Received Death Threats From Ejected Fan

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green claimed he asked the officials to get a fan ejected from the game after the fan threatened Green’s life.

As play stopped in the 3rd quarter of Tuesday night’s game between the Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks, Green went up to NBA officials James Capers and Ray Acosta and began to point towards the crowd.

Green became animated and upset as he tried to point out which fan he wanted to be ejected from the arena. Green walked over toward his teammate, Steph Curry, and Bucks player George Hill as he waited for security to escort the fan out of the concourse. Green must have told Curry something the fan said to him because Curry seemed shocked.

After the game, Green explained what happened with the ejected fan to the media.

“Some threatening stuff to my life,” Green told the media. “I was this close to really going back.”

Green held up his hand and showed an inch between his thumb and pointer finger, displaying how close he was to approaching the fan.

“I just went back and told the official,” Green added. “And when I told the official what he said, he’s like, ‘oh, he got to get out of here.'”

Green appreciated that he could ask the official to get security to eject the fan, but said he understood there are different situations.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say that hasn’t been an option,” Green added. “That’s kinda been an option. I think there are times where you just in the moment, and you know, you respond.”

Green, who once slugged his teammate Jordan Poole at a practice, realized he needed to learn from his mistakes but knew a human element was behind it.

“Like I said, there’s still that human side, that human element to it. Sometimes you’re just gonna respond,” Green continued.

Draymond had this fan ejected from the Bucks-Warriors game 👀 pic.twitter.com/hCN5pO7USH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2022

Watch above via @anthonyVslater on Twitter.

