Emotional Aaron Rodgers Thanks Supporters After Taking Polarizing Vaccine Stance: ‘I Don’t Define Myself by Criticism’

After being forced to watch last week’s loss while quarantining as he battled Covid-19, an emotional Aaron Rodgers was back under center for the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon.

Rodgers’ return came after 10 days of being chastised by much of the media for his recently uncovered anti-vax stance. But the quarterback was grateful for the ovation he received from the Lambeau Field crowd and for the “meaningful” support he received throughout the world.

“The most emotions from the whole night was probably walking off the field after the game,” Rodgers told reporters Sunday night after leading the Packers to victory over the Seattle Seahawks. “It definitely got me a little misty.”

“It was definitely a good time to reflect,” Rodgers added of his 10-day absence. “And to continue to try and live daily with a lot of gratitude. In that gratitude was sincere thanks to all of the people that reached out. I heard from people all over the country. All over the world.”

Rodgers conducted his postgame presser via Zoom, which avoided the need to wear a mask in front of reporters. The decision appeared to be a thumbing of his nose at the NFL’s Covid protocols. Rodgers was fined a measly $14,650 by the NFL for breaking Covid protocol throughout the first half of the season when most people outside the league believed he was vaccinated.

“I’m just focusing on the support that I got,” Rodgers said after Sunday’s game. “And it was deep and wide and greatly, greatly appreciated. There’s always going to be criticism in this world. I don’t define myself by the criticism. But I understand it’s part of this because this issue is definitely polarizing.”

After returning from his Covid induced absence, Rodgers is now under a different set of league-enforced protocols. The quarterback is still required to wear a mask indoors, as all unvaccinated players are, but he will not be tested for 90 days and is no longer in danger of having to face a five-day quarantine if deemed a close contact with someone who does test positive.

Watch above via TSN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com