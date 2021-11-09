Howard Stern Cruelly Doubles Down on His Detest for Unvaxxed Aaron Rodgers: He Probably Has CTE

Howard Stern has made it unquestionably clear in the last 20 months – he has little respect for Covid deniers or anti-vaxxers and Aaron Rodgers recently fell into that category, drawing the King of All Media’s ire.

On Monday, Stern blasted the Green Bay Packers quarterback for refusing the jab, slamming him for spreading “anti-vax bull sh*t.” And 24-hours later, the SiriusXM Radio host doubled down on his disdain for Rodgers.

“F*cking moron Aaron Rodgers. Big Dummy,” Stern said. “He probably has f*cking the onset of – what’s that shit when you get hit in the head too much?”

Stern was referring to CTE, chronic traumatic encephalopathy. CTE is a progressive brain disease believed to be caused by excessive blows to the head and repeated concussions, often suffered by football players.

While Rodgers has been mercilessly chastised for lying about his vaccination status and spreading conspiracy theories about the jab, suggesting CTE as the root cause of the quarterback’s medical decision is a harsh claim from Stern.

“Big dummy sitting there, ‘I know what to do. I’m gonna take horse f*cking urine and stick it in my ass,’” Stern continued, blasting Rodgers for taking ivermectin to combat his Covid diagnosis.

Stern continued to rip the Packers quarterback and implored him to stick to sports, a narrative previously pushed by conservatives who attempted to muzzle athletes from speaking about social or political topics.

“This guy Aaron Rodgers – I’ll tell you what he’s good at, he’s good at throwing a ball – not science. Stick to that,” Stern ranted.

Rodgers didn’t necessarily disagree with Stern’s stick to sports demand. The quarterback made another appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday afternoon and said “I’m an athlete. I’m not an activist, so I’m going to get back to what I do best, and that’s playing ball.”

Listen above via SiriusXM

