Enraged Lacrosse Goalies Get in WILD Fist Fight After Comically Removing Layers of Pads

An amateur boxing match broke out during a professional lacrosse game over the weekend as two goalies engaged in a wild fist fight at midfield.

But first, they politely waited for each other to remove what was a comical amount of padding. They looked like sumo wrestlers hopping around on the turf until both goalies stripped down to their t-shirts. An amusing, but justified amount of padding for people who get 100mph rubber balls slung at their bodies.

Goalkeepers from the Rochester Knighthawks and the Albany FireWolves let the punches fly during this heated exchange 😮 (via @NLL) pic.twitter.com/NqwFvN5o2e — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2021

The fight occurred during Saturday’s National Lacrosse League matchup between the Albany FireWolves and the Rochester Knighthawks.

According to the fired-up announcers, it was Albany reserve goalie Ethan Woods who challenged Rylan Hartley of Rochester to duke it out. It began with a lot of shakes, dekes, and shimmies before Woods landed a vicious uppercut, unleashing what turned into a street brawl. Hartley desperately tackled Woods to the ground, giving the officials an opportunity to step and break up the bout.

The scrap filled the penalty box and got both goalies tossed from the game, which ended in an easy 16-7 win for Rochester.

