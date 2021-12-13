ESPN Analyst Abruptly Walks Off Set After ‘Toe Expert’ Rex Ryan Hilariously Mocks His Own Foot Fetish

Aaron Rodgers’ lingering foot injury has been the subject of scrutiny for nearly a month, it’s about time ESPN analyst and self-proclaimed “toe expert” Rex Ryan weighed in.

While discussing Rodgers’ toe injury Monday morning on ESPN’s Get Up!, Ryan shocked his co-hosts by referencing his own foot fetish.

“I’m a toe expert,” the former NFL head coach acknowledged, causing the Get Up! cast to erupt with laughter. The hilarious comment even forced NFL analyst Ryan Clark to literally get up and abruptly leave the set.

“I’m not working bro,” Clark said. “I can’t put my best foot forward with Rex acting like this.”

During his tenure as head coach of the New York Jets, a report surfaced in 2010 that Ryan and his wife posted videos to a foot fetish website. Ryan declined to discuss the videos at the time, but more than a decade later, the ESPN analyst is now ready to make jokes of his own.

Rodgers has been battling a fractured toe since returning to the Green Bay Packers from a bout with Covid-19 last month. Speculation surrounding the unvaccinated quarterback’s foot exploded after he told Pat McAfee he was suffering from “Covid toe.” Rodgers later claimed it was just a joke, seemingly unaware of “Covid toe” being a real thing.

After Green Bay dominated the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football, Rodgers admitted his foot injury has gotten worse, with the possibility of needing toe surgery still on the table. While virtually the entire NFL world appears concerned about Rodgers’ toe, ESPN’s resident toe expert brushed it off as no big deal.

“There ain’t nothing wrong with Aaron Rodgers. He threw for 350 yards and four touchdowns,” Ryan casually said. “Stop it already, no I’m not concerned, he just wants out of practice.”

Watch above via ESPN

