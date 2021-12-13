NFL Fans Destroy Cris Collinsworth for Lauding Aaron Rodgers’ Honesty: ‘He Literally Lied About His Vaccinations’

By Brandon ContesDec 13th, 2021, 9:45 am
 

It’s hard not to marvel at Aaron Rodgers every week on the football field, but few people have lauded the Green Bay Packers quarterback for being truthful this season.

Sunday night, NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth stepped outside the box when he praised Rodgers’ honesty and seemingly missed the month of November when the quarterback was blasted for lying about his vaccination status.

“He doesn’t care,” Collinsworth said of Rodgers during NBC’s broadcast of Sunday Night Football. “Have you seen a guy, and in particular this year, be more honest about everything? You may not agree with everything he says, but we have heard from the beginning of this entire season exactly what he thinks about everything.”

A head scratching comment from Collinsworth, considering Rodgers duped the media and football fans into believing he was vaccinated against Covid prior to the start of the NFL season. In August, reporters asked Rodgers if he was vaccinated and the quarterback said, “yea, I’m immunized.”

Two months later, Rodgers was revealed to be unvaccinated after he tested positive for Covid-19. In the following weeks, Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show where he spread misinformation about the vaccine, relied on Joe Rogan for Covid counsel and falsely stated he was suffering from “Covid toe.”

“He’s gonna tell you what he thinks about everything,” Collinsworth added to his broadcast partner Al Michaels. “His toe, he even stuck his foot on the table to show you his toe.”

Rodgers might be the NFL’s best quarterback, but he’s not the league’s most honest and football fans were eager to remind Collinsworth of that.

