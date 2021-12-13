NFL Fans Destroy Cris Collinsworth for Lauding Aaron Rodgers’ Honesty: ‘He Literally Lied About His Vaccinations’

It’s hard not to marvel at Aaron Rodgers every week on the football field, but few people have lauded the Green Bay Packers quarterback for being truthful this season.

Sunday night, NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth stepped outside the box when he praised Rodgers’ honesty and seemingly missed the month of November when the quarterback was blasted for lying about his vaccination status.

“He doesn’t care,” Collinsworth said of Rodgers during NBC’s broadcast of Sunday Night Football. “Have you seen a guy, and in particular this year, be more honest about everything? You may not agree with everything he says, but we have heard from the beginning of this entire season exactly what he thinks about everything.”

A head scratching comment from Collinsworth, considering Rodgers duped the media and football fans into believing he was vaccinated against Covid prior to the start of the NFL season. In August, reporters asked Rodgers if he was vaccinated and the quarterback said, “yea, I’m immunized.”

Two months later, Rodgers was revealed to be unvaccinated after he tested positive for Covid-19. In the following weeks, Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show where he spread misinformation about the vaccine, relied on Joe Rogan for Covid counsel and falsely stated he was suffering from “Covid toe.”

“He’s gonna tell you what he thinks about everything,” Collinsworth added to his broadcast partner Al Michaels. “His toe, he even stuck his foot on the table to show you his toe.”

Rodgers might be the NFL’s best quarterback, but he’s not the league’s most honest and football fans were eager to remind Collinsworth of that.

Don’t let the media and the league rewrite the narrative. Aaron Rodgers blatantly lied to the league, his teammates, and the public about his vaccination status. https://t.co/1DS8NjKfOR — Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe) December 13, 2021

Cris Collinsworth: “Have you ever seen someone as honest about everything as Aaron Rodgers?” pic.twitter.com/gKybNG9XcX — McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 13, 2021

Chris Collinsworth is challenging Nancy Reagan for the title of “throat goat” with his performance on Aaron Rodgers tonight 💯 — DRUNK FIELDS 💯 (@DrunkJFields) December 13, 2021

Cris Collinsworth: Have you seen a guy be more honest than Aaron Rodgers this season about everything… pic.twitter.com/k3bL1nPrgU — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) December 13, 2021

Did Chris Collinsworth just seriously ask if we have heard a guy be more honest than Aaron Rodgers has been this year? pic.twitter.com/AzJgz8Jnvn — Brian Linder (@SportsByBLinder) December 13, 2021

Cris Collinsworth just jumped the shark by calling Aaron Rodgers honest. — Nick Sabato (@NickSabatoGNN) December 13, 2021

I’m not immunized nearly enough for this take. https://t.co/2c4MkQdEkE — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 13, 2021

Did Collinsworth really say Rodgers could not be more honest? I hear that right? — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) December 13, 2021

Collinsworth just said Aaron Rodgers has been brutally honest all year. Wait. What? He literally lied about his vaccinations. Helmets weren’t so good when Cris was a WR. — Josh (@Jmoeschl7) December 13, 2021

