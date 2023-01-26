ESPN Radio Host Rants About New Twitter Format: ‘I Don’t Know What I’m Looking At!’

ESPN Radio host Mike Greenberg went on a two-minute tirade about Twitter’s new format and explained to his audience why he’s not a fan.

During Greenberg’s radio show, Greeny, on Wednesday, he welcomed his viewers back from a commercial break, and the topic was not about sports. It was about how Twitter changed its format, breaking off the traditional timeline and adding a “for you” tab. After Greenberg claimed that he was “not that smart,” he wanted an answer to Twitter’s new features.

“I’m a sports announcer. I’m not a technical person,” Greenberg said. “I know that Twitter was something I really enjoyed. We sit here on commercial breaks on this radio show, and I would just glance at Twitter, and it would keep my mind occupied until we come back on the air. And now, I glance at Twitter, and I don’t know what I’m looking at!”

The aggravated radio host explained that he does not understand where specific trending topics come from, tweets that are more than a day old, and he sees tweets from certain accounts that he does not follow.

“What is going on? When did this happen?” Greenberg added. “Why? They’ve taken a good thing and made it terrible!”

“Does anyone disagree? We live in a country where you cannot get two people to agree on anything!” Greenberg continued. “We can’t agree on anything, but is there anyone who doesn’t think that Twitter has become much worse in the last two weeks?”

He quickly pointed at his producers and asked them if they thought Twitter had changed for the worse, and all three agreed with him.

“Why would we change something and make it something that everyone thinks is worse?” Greenberg said. “I don’t understand this!”

The Greeny show host admitted his technology skills are so poor that he needed help with how to copy and paste something on the computer correctly.

“That does not change the fact that Twitter sucks now!” Greenberg continued. “And it used to be good!”

Clearly, he is no fan of Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s latest changes, but one guy that is a fan is Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd.

