ESPN’s Bart Scott Implores Bills QB to Take Viagra Before Brutally Cold Playoff Game: ‘That’ll Get that Circulation Going Right’

NFL players have all sorts of tricks up their sleeves to keep warm during January playoff games. I always assumed hand warmers were the best option, but ESPN analyst and former NFL linebacker Bart Scott says Viagra is the answer.

The forecast for Saturday’s Bills vs. New England Patriots playoff game in Buffalo is a balmy 7 degrees at kickoff. And during Thursday morning’s Get Up!, ESPN’s Dianna Russini highlighted the struggles of Buffalo’s quarterback Josh Allen in cold weather games. According to Scott, Allen just needs to take the blue pill.

“Take some Viagra before the game, baby,” Scott said. “That’ll get that circulation going right.”

The surprising piece of information didn’t seem like it was on the hosts’ preshow sheet, because the Get Up! crew seemed just as stunned as their audience by Scott’s suggestion.

“I don’t have any medical background, so I don’t really have a response to that,” Russini said as the rest of the show’s analysts couldn’t help but laugh and shake their head.

“A lot of us take Viagra,” Scott claimed, insisting he wasn’t trying to be funny. “Viagra was first a heart medicine, right? So, it builds up circulation, which makes sure it gets circulation to the feet.”

“Big Wood, you ever take Viagra?” Scott asked his former New York Jets teammate Damien Woody. But Woody never broke his laughter long enough to respond.

Based on the conversation she had with Allen about ways to combat the cold weather, Russini said “I don’t think he’s going to necessarily be taking Viagra…he didn’t share that with me.”

Instead, Russini reports Allen is more likely to deal with the forecasted low temperature of zero degrees by standing near a heater.

