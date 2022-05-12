ESPN’s Jay Williams Snaps On Stephen A. Smith Over ‘Insulting’ LeBron James Trade Talk

With the Lakers not making the NBA playoffs this season, a lot of speculation has been centered around the future of the franchise and its’ star player LeBron James.

Some suggest keeping James and trading all the parts around him for hopefully better (and more healthy) talent in the upcoming season. Others, like Stephen A. Smith, suggested the opposite: the Lakers should trade their best asset in James and start over.

The idea is baffling to most, including ESPN’s Jay Williams who went off the ESPN personality Thursday on First Take, calling it the most insulting thing Smith has said about quite possibly the G.O.A.T. of basketball.

Since it’s his show, Smith started off the conversation, discussing a recent interview with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, calling out James’ agent, Rich Paul, for meddling with the franchise.

“Let me look in the camera and talk to Rich Paul, the head of Klutch Sports, the agent for LeBron James. Sit down, bro. Stop it. Every little thing is disrespectful to LeBron James, every little thing I mean, my god,” Smith said about Paul. “I got LeBron James number two all-time, and that’s an insult. This is Rich Paul: ‘It is an insult’. Get tested bro, something wrong with you, something wrong with him. Sit down and keep watching First Take, we appreciate the viewership.”

Smith continued on for a few minutes before Williams got a chance to rebuttal, explaining how it isn’t a mark on LeBron’s greatness but just an evaluation of him as an asset for the franchise. The ESPN personality then cited all of his accolades on an ESPN ticker, from being a philanthropist to opening a school for underprivileged children in Akron, Ohio.

The former player in Williams was finally allowed to speak, calling out Smith for this ridiculous notion that the Lakers should consider trading a “legacy player” like James.

“This might be the most insulting thing I’ve ever heard you say about LeBron James,” Williams said to Smith.

“How is it insulting?” Smith snaps back.

“Because we are talking about one of the two greatest players to ever play on this planet,” Williams stated.

The disagreement continued all the way to break as Williams stated that no one would consider trading greats like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, making the claim that the Lakers are a “legacy franchise” and need players of that magnitude, like James, on the roster.

Could you imagine how the backlash would be on a legacy franchise, talking about trading a legacy player like LeBron James?” Williams continued.

Smith of course made the conversation about himself, calling out Williams’ loyalty to ESPN’s staple figure.

“You know what we discovered right now? We discovered right now, I’m not his boy, he Ain got no love for me” pointing to Williams.

“I got love for you!” Williams exclaimed.

The argument only escalated in volume as the two went back and forth for a bit as Molly Qerim tried to bring the show to a commercial break.

“Putt the headliner back up there, put all the LeBron James accolades up there,” Williams exploded, pointing at the camera crew to get the ticker back up.

Sheesh, I don’t know what’s worse, hearing Stephen A. compliment himself 100 times a day or having to work production for this show and its personalities.

Watch above via First Take

