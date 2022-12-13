ESPN’s Robert Griffin III Apologizes For Using Ethnic Slur Describing ‘Haters And Doubters’

ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has apologized after he used an ethnic slur on Monday night to describe critics of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts and the Eagles have started their season with a (12-1) record and hold the best record in the NFL. The Eagles demolished the New York Football Giants on Sunday, 48-22.

Griffin tried to defend the Eagles to prove they are a good football team on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown before the start of Monday Night Football between the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.

“The Eagles keep leveling up,” Griffin said. “They’re your favorite team’s favorite team.”

Griffin pivoted and turned his attention to Hurts’ critics. Hurts has had an incredible season and could win the league’s Most Valuable Player award. Griffin misspoke when he tried to describe the people who have criticized Hurts and used an ethnic slur.

“People said that ‘Jalen Hurts couldn’t get it done,'” Griffin continued. “‘He could not break from the pocket; he’s not the quarterback of the future,’ I think he proved all those jigaboos wrong.”

Monday Night Countdown crew Suzy Kolber, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, and Adam Schefter showed no emotion about the screw-up as RGIII continued.

Griffin must have realized he screwed up because he tweeted a picture of his face with wide open eyes and an apology in the middle of Monday Night Football on the tweet that had the video of him using the wrong phrase.

“Yooooo, Definitely need to clarify this. THIS IS NOT WHAT I MEANT TO SAY,” he wrote. “Was trying to say “those Bug-A-Boos” in reference to haters and doubters. Regardless of my intention, I understand the historical context of the term that came out of my mouth and I apologize.”

Yooooo, Definitely need to clarify this. THIS IS NOT WHAT I MEANT TO SAY. Was trying to say “those Bug-A-Boos” in reference to haters and doubters. Regardless of my intention, I understand the historical context of the term that came out of my mouth and I apologize. https://t.co/Dy4vVuigin pic.twitter.com/DL0lqcz0jK — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 13, 2022

Watch above via ESPN.

