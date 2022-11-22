ESPN’s Steve Young Snipes at Colleague Booger McFarland for Saying Jets QB is Struggling Because He ‘Grew Up With a Lot of Money’

ESPN analyst Steve Young scoffed at colleague Booger McFarland after McFarland claimed New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is struggling because he grew up rich.

Wilson only completed nine of 22 attempts for 77 yards and did not have a touchdown pass in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Patriots scored a touchdown late on a punt return to secure the win over the Jets. The Jets’ defense kept the Patriots’ offense out of the endzone and kept the game tied, which gave their offense many opportunities to score.

After Wilson‘s poor performance, he was asked if he let the Jets’ defense down, to which Wilson answered, “no.” Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Monday afternoon that he would not commit to Wilson as the first-string quarterback for their game Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

On ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown, Wilson’s lack of accountability and starting status was discussed — with co-host Robert Griffin III explaining that Wilson’s teammates would not appreciate Wilson’s lack of accountability.

“When you have outings like that, and you have negative 22 yards in the second half, everybody’s going to jump on the bandwagon of crushing ya, and you didn’t help yourself,” Griffin said. “You gave them the shovel, Booger, to bury him by saying ‘no’ in that postgame and not taking accountability.”

McFarland pivoted after Griffin used the term “accountability” and explained to the audience how wealthy Wilson was when he grew up. As a result, McFarland argued, Wilson never had to take responsibility for his actions.

“You mention one word, accountability,” McFarland added. “Let’s understand who this young man is before we ask him to accept accountability. He’s a young man who grew up with a lot of money. I don’t think he’s ever had to accept accountability, and so now, on the biggest stage, we want this quarterback to accept accountability.”

Young, who attended the same college as Wilson (Brigham Young University), quickly defended the young quarterback and argued Wilson’s family wealth had nothing to do with his lack of accountability.

“That doesn’t resonate at all,” Young said. “He’s a tough-minded kid.”

McFarland quickly fired back.

“He hasn’t had to accept accountability,” McFarland answered. “And so now, on the biggest stage, we want this kid to be an adult in front of grown men and accept accountability. It may not feel good, but what I know about it, he let them down yesterday.

McFarland argued head coach Saleh needed to step in and explain to Wilson that his actions were unacceptable.

“And I think if you’re Robert Saleh, you have to go to him and say, ‘Hey listen, I don’t know how you’re used to doing things, with how you grew up, but when you’re professional, and you go out and perform the way you did, you have to accept accountability,'” McFarland said.

Young believes accountability is just part of the job for an NFL signal caller.

“In the end, it’s a quarterback’s fundamental job, is to bring the team forward,” Young added. “And if you can’t do that, that’s fundamental to the job. We stipulate to that.”

Watch above via ESPN.

