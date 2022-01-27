Ex-NFL Quarterback Whines Because ESPN’s Mina Kimes Gave Football Analysis Despite Never Throwing a Touchdown

It’s not uncommon to believe the San Francisco 49ers are playing in the NFC Championship game this weekend in spite of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and not because of him.

But when ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes pointed that out on First Take this week, it struck a nerve with former Niners quarterback Jeff Garcia.

“Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t the reason they’re winning,” Kimes said this week. “They’re winning with him, but not because of him.”

Against the Packers, Garoppolo converted 11 passes for 131 yards and threw one interception. It would be outrageous to act like he led San Francisco to the championship game. That’s not to say Garoppolo can’t perform well, but he’s not the reason they’re still playing.

“Since joining the Niners, he has two touchdowns and five interceptions in the postseason,” Kimes added. “These are not advanced statistics. The dude is just simply not helping them win.”

After learning about the fair criticism from Kimes, Garcia went on an unhinged rant, blasting her for providing NFL analysis without ever throwing a touchdown pass of her own.

when insecure dudes can’t attack the points they attack the person. mina is brilliant and we’re lucky to have her. y’all be nice and not sad and angry like jeffrey here pic.twitter.com/kvEVoPiOPo — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) January 27, 2022

“Who the hell is Mina Kimes and when is the last time she threw a touchdown pass in a game? NEVER! EVER! has she taken a snap or can truly understand the ability, the mindset, the physical and mental toughness, that it takes to play the QB position or any position in the NFL,” Garcia wrote on Instagram.

“The fact that there are people out there given a platform to talk about something that they have never done is hilarious and that’s how you have to look at her, she’s a joke! So let’s just laugh at her and support Jimmy, root on our Niners to go out and beat the living fuck out of one more team. That’s what it takes. She will never know that feeling. Can I get an AMEN? Peace”

Who wants to remind Garcia that the 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan never played in the NFL? Especially in the era of analytics taking over nearly every decision in sports, the ‘you never played’ argument is extremely tired.

Kimes responded to Garcia’s comments in a since-deleted tweet, writing, “Apparently I was the only person last week to point out Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t play well.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com