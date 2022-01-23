NFL Fans Mock Aaron Rodgers as ‘Throw Rogan’ After 49ers Cancel Him from the Playoffs

Ever since Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won his first Super Bowl in 2011, he’s been immune to getting back to the big game.

Rodgers led Green Bay to some horrific playoff losses over the last decade and this season was no different, as the Packers fell to the San Francisco 49ers 13-10 Saturday night. The loss saw Rodgers drop to 0-4 against the 49ers in the postseason and 5-4 overall at Lambeau Field in the playoffs, successfully killing the Frozen Tundra’s once proud mystique.

It may not have been the best season of Rodgers’ career as he fell short of the team’s Super Bowl expectations, but it was certainly the loudest. After deceiving NFL fans and media into believing he was vaccinated against Covid, Rodgers later presented himself as the league’s most outspoken person against the jab.

When the unvaccinated quarterback contracted Covid-19 earlier in the season, he admittedly used ivermectin after consulting with polarizing podcaster Joe Rogan. During the NFL season, Rodgers appeared weekly on the Pat McAfee Show where he went on rants against cancel culture, hyped Rogan’s medical advice and sparked false rumors about suffering from Covid toe.

Two days before one of the most important games of his career, Rodgers continued his Covid crusade by blasting President Joe Biden’s vaccine campaign and slamming social media’s “censorship” of anti-vaxxers.

When Rodgers followed his controversial year with an epic playoff failure, his detractors and NFL fans relished the opportunity to mock the quarterback. An MVP-worthy regular season that was marred by controversy came to a screeching halt Saturday night. Now we wait for Rodgers’ potential appearance on Rogan’s podcast.

if youre still in line to write a tweet dunking on aaron rodgers, STAY IN LINE — jonny sun (@jonnysun) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers 5 minutes before all the points were counted pic.twitter.com/w4FKu89Pgx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 23, 2022

Rodgers won’t have to worry about being Covid tested next wk or ppl trying to silence him. After this embarrassing lost. He’ll disappear and silence himself. Happy for Kyle and the 9ers. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers delivering on his Super Bowl boycott promise — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers did his own research, dug through his book collection, consulted doctor friend, Joe Rogan, and is now questioning math and the entire scoring system of football. Aaron INSISTS the team scoring the fewest points – and no TDs after the opening drive – is the winner — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) January 23, 2022

Maybe Aaron Rodgers took coaching advice from Joe Rogan too. #Rodgers #nfl — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) January 23, 2022

Throw Rogan 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 23, 2022

I'm honestly not actually mad about anything Aaron Rodgers has said, but Throw Rogan is objectively hilarious. — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) January 23, 2022

My 3 favorite Rodgers nicknames so far. 1. Throw Rogan (Didn’t catch the originator). 2. QAaron – (@SheaSerrano) 3. Rush Lambeau – (@Nigerianscamsss) — Kevín (@KevOnStage) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers’ playoff run thwarted by snowflakes, cancel culture strikes again — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 23, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com