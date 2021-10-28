Fans Distraught Over Chris Christie Advising the Mets Front Office Search: ‘Maybe Mike Pence will Get the Job’

Last year, Steve Cohen was supposed to be the savior for Mets fans, having purchased the franchise from Fred Wilpon to become the richest owner in baseball. Twelve months later, Cohen is reportedly listening to Chris Christie for baseball advice and it’s causing Mets fans to panic.

Cohen has struggled to stock his front office since taking over the team. His first general manager hire, Jared Porter lasted one month, getting fired after reports surfaced that he sent more than 60 unsolicited text messages to a female journalist, some including lewd photographs. Zack Scott took over as the interim general manager, but he was placed on administrative leave following a mid-season DWI arrest.

Desperate and struggling to build a front office, Cohen has reportedly turned to New Jersey’s former governor. New York Mets beat writer for the Daily News, Deesha Thosar reported Christie’s involvement Wednesday afternoon.

According to Thosar, Cohen has leaned on Christie, who joined the Mets’ Board of Directors in February, while the owner is keeping team president Sandy Alderson “informed on the status of the search.”

As team president, Alderson likely has more involvement than just being kept informed, but if he helped lead the search for Porter and Scott, a new voice for guidance might not be a bad idea. But Chris Christie?

As most MLB front offices look to get younger and more diverse with a strong trust in analytics, fans are desperate to see Cohen rely on someone with more baseball prowess than the 59-year-old former governor.

