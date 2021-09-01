Mets GM Arrested on Drunk Driving Charge Hours After Event at Owner Steve Cohen’s House

The New York Mets find themselves in the news for the wrong reasons again. After attempting to put the thumbs-down controversy behind them, acting general manager Zack Scott was arrested early Tuesday morning on driving while intoxicated charges.

According to the New York Post, Scott was found sleeping in his car in Westchester County, not far from the police station. Scott was reportedly arrested at 4:17am, after refusing to submit to a breathalyzer or blood sample, but he did fail a field sobriety test.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan later reported Scott was at the home of team owner Steve Cohen Monday night for a fundraiser event, prior to his arrest. Mets manager Luis Rojas joined Craig Carton and Evan Roberts on https://www.audacy.com/wfan/topic/listen-live” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>WFAN Wednesday, acknowledging Scott was at Cohen’s house, but the event ended around 8:45pm Monday night.

According to Rojas, he and other members of the team took a bus from Cohen’s house back to Citi Field, but Scott was not on that provided transportation. If Rojas’ timeline is correct, there were about seven hours between the end of the event at Cohen’s home and the time of Scott’s arrest.

The arrest marks the second scandal of the year for a Mets general manager. Scott took over the position on an interim basis in January, after Jared Porter was fired when it was revealed he previously sent unsolicited explicit photos to a female reporter. Porter lasted just one month as the Mets GM and it took less than eight months for Scott to get arrested.

