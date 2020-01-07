comScore

Former MLB Star Condemned For Disturbing Tweets About Kidnapping Iranian Girls

By Charlie NashJan 7th, 2020, 1:55 pm

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Former Major League Baseball star and vocal Trump supporter Aubrey Huff was called out on Twitter, Tuesday, for fantasizing about kidnapping Iranian women in an upcoming war.

In response to another user who wrote, “We should invade Iran and take their bitches. Persian girls are hot af without the headgear and you know they know how to act right,” Huff replied, “Let’s get a flight over and kidnap about 10 each.”

“We can bring them back here as they fan us and feed us grapes, amongst other things,” he continued, with a devil emoji, seemingly fantasizing about raping the women.

Baseball fans and other social media users reacted with disgust at Huff – a 13-year Major Leaguer who won two world titles with the San Francisco Giants — and questioned why Twitter had yet to take action against his account.

Huff, who retired from baseball in 2014, is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, with a #Trump2020 hashtag in his Twitter bio.

Huff was previously at the center of controversy in November, after he posted on Twitter that he was training his children how to use firearms in the event that Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) beat President Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

