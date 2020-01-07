Former Major League Baseball star and vocal Trump supporter Aubrey Huff was called out on Twitter, Tuesday, for fantasizing about kidnapping Iranian women in an upcoming war.

In response to another user who wrote, “We should invade Iran and take their bitches. Persian girls are hot af without the headgear and you know they know how to act right,” Huff replied, “Let’s get a flight over and kidnap about 10 each.”

“We can bring them back here as they fan us and feed us grapes, amongst other things,” he continued, with a devil emoji, seemingly fantasizing about raping the women.

Let’s get a flight over and kidnap about 10 each. We can bring them back here as they fan us and feed us grapes, amongst other things….😈 https://t.co/bYx1ebbooa — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) January 7, 2020

Baseball fans and other social media users reacted with disgust at Huff – a 13-year Major Leaguer who won two world titles with the San Francisco Giants — and questioned why Twitter had yet to take action against his account.

Just out here on Twitter, talking about kidnapping women and forcing them into sex slavery, having a normal one. https://t.co/DUkQL01q1Z — Jon Tayler, Smiling Politely (@JATayler) January 7, 2020

There is something deeply wrong with you. — Julie DiCaro (@JulieDiCaro) January 7, 2020

Imperial war and rape have always walked arm in arm, as former Major League player, gun enthusiast and proud rape fantasist, Aubrey Huff demonstrates. https://t.co/I8seBG2PGy — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) January 7, 2020

That’s about your only shot at a woman. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 7, 2020

This guy goes from bragging about practicing shooting socialists to the idea of kidnapping and raping Iranian women. But he played baseball good so @Twitter has gotta keep him on the platform, apparently. https://t.co/8V1ov3WNIN — Ashley Fairbanks (@ziibiing) January 7, 2020

I present to you – a steaming pile of 💩. https://t.co/yKrEKnOGws — Roy White III (@RDubThree) January 7, 2020

Aubrey Huff continues to be a sexist idiot. https://t.co/gLyq38ihwX — Julie DiCaro (@JulieDiCaro) January 7, 2020

You’re worse at twitter than you were at baseball https://t.co/Lm0jdugnXQ — Krister Johnson (@KristerJohnson) January 7, 2020

fantasizing about raping Iranian women in the upcoming war: pic.twitter.com/apcWksBkkl — Arash Karami (@thekarami) January 7, 2020

Huff, who retired from baseball in 2014, is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, with a #Trump2020 hashtag in his Twitter bio.

Huff was previously at the center of controversy in November, after he posted on Twitter that he was training his children how to use firearms in the event that Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) beat President Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Getting my boys trained up on how to use a gun in the unlikely event @BernieSanders beats @realDonaldTrump in 2020. In which case knowing how to effectively use a gun under socialism will be a must. By the way most the head shots were theirs. @NRA @WatchChad #2ndAmendment pic.twitter.com/6xUsS7ciX3 — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) November 26, 2019

