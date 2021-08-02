Shortly before the US women’s national team ended their run at the Tokyo Olympics in disappointment, the men’s national team enjoyed a better result, beating Mexico 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final.

After the match, Fox Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT member Alexi Lalas struggled to contain his emotions as he discussed the magnitude of the event.

“I’m trying,” Lalas began through tears. “It was awesome. It was wonderful. And it’s just a game, there will be other games against Mexico. I don’t know, it’s everything. It’s this incredible crowd, it’s the way that they – it’s America, it makes me very happy and very proud.”

It was the second time in less than two months that the US men’s soccer team defeated Mexico, with the first match occurring the CONCACAF Nations League final. During their June victory, the USMNT overcame a temporary pause as referees tried to get Mexico’s fans to stop chanting homophobic slurs. Last week’s semifinal match between Mexico and Canada was similarly paused to stop homophobic chanting.

“I know it’s just sports and just soccer and all that,” an emotional Lalas added, making it clear that it meant more to him than just a game.

American soccer fans are now optimistic and eagerly await World Cup qualifiers after the young USMNT appears deeper than ever.

Watch above via Fox Sports

