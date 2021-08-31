Fox Sports Host Blasts NFL Wide Receiver for Having an Immature Name: ‘He’s A Grown Man Making Millions of Dollars’

One week before the NFL regular season kicks off, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster horrified his team and their fans by attempting the milk crate challenge. According to Fox Sports host Chris Broussard, the egregious decision can be blamed on Schuster’s name.

“Immature,” Broussard said of Schuster’s milk crate challenge video. It wasn’t the wisest stunt by Schuster, considering the amount of milk crate challenge fails that have gone viral in recent weeks.

Even with a spotter on either side of him the 6’ 1” 215lb NFL star could endure injury by slipping off a crate. One ugly tumble may have left the Steelers without a dynamic offensive player, costing Schuster up to $8 million with a voided contract.

“JuJu! Let’s stop calling him JuJu,” Broussard ranted on First Things First. “He’s a grown man making millions of dollars a year. I am going to start calling him John. His name is John. John Smith-Schuster, I know it doesn’t sound as HOT as JuJu, but I want John to stop doing this stuff! Just play football!”

To support his argument, Broussard referenced NBA head coach Doc Rivers, who years ago decided to stop referring to Glen Davis by his nickname “Big Baby,” in hopes of making him more mature.

The 24-year-old Schuster has gone by JuJu for almost his entire life, receiving the nickname when he was just a few months old. Last year, Schuster was blasted as immature for dancing on the midfield logo of other teams. If Broussard’s hot take is factual, it’s a stunt that would never have been pulled if Schuster went by the name “John.”

