The LIV Golf debate was reignited on The Golf Channel on Sunday after Brooks Koepka was crowned 2023 PGA Champion.

After Koepka’s win, analysts Brandel Chamblee and Brad Faxon discussed the possibility of him participating in the Ryder Cup, the competition comprised of 12-player teams representing the U.S. and Europe. The event is organized by PGA of America and Ryder Cup Europe; and because Koepka is one of the ex-PGA Tour players who jumped ship to the Saudi Arabian-financed LIV Golf for the more lucrative winnings, his placement on the U.S. squad is seen as controversial to some.

Faxon is all for the idea of him representing the U.S. in the competition.

“When you talk about the LIV golfers that left the PGA to go over and play there, you never hear a bad word from those players about Brooks Koepka,” he said. “When Captain (Zach Johnson) starts talking about character, I think Brooks would be a fantastic addition to the team, particularly inside the locker room. I mean, you don’t hear many good words spoken about Phil (Mickelson) and Bryson (DeChambeau) and Patrick Reed that they left. It was almost like, ‘Let ’em go.’

“Zach would be foolish not to consider him.”

Chamblee, on the other hand, feared doing so might legitimize LIV Golf and would be “slap in the face” to the players that stayed loyal to the PGA.

“Don’t you think it would be a bit of a slap in the face to the players that didn’t go, that didn’t take money and go to LIV?” Chamblee said. “That somebody who took the money could now have their cake and eat it, too? And in playing on the Ryder Cup team, would it not — in some way — elevate LIV, make it more legitimate?”

In response, Faxon noted that the Masters Tournament set its own precedent by honoring its commitment to players that qualified for the Masters. LIV golfers have also been allowed to compete in the other major championships, although their ability to qualify has been restricted.

“They’re not playing for money at the Ryder Cup, Brandel,” Faxon said. “They’re playing for their country. He’s an American.”

Chamblee said there’s a sense that European players play for their tour more than they play for their country, implying that Koepka may also choose to play more for LIV than for the U.S.

Faxon’s argument was at the end of the day, “they’re playing golf.” What followed was a stare-down between the two men with several seconds of silence live on air. Faxon broke the tension with a laugh.

“Stand-off here,” he joked. “I mean honestly, it’s a hard decision for me. I don’t know that there’s a right answer to this. But I know that is Koepka is second on the points list right now. He’s only played in two events on the PGA tour.”

Watch above via The Golf Channel

