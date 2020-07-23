After 267 days, baseball is back.

Major League Baseball returns with a 7:08 p.m. EDT first pitch between two of the expected top teams in the league. The New York Yankees head to Washington to open its season against the defending World Series champions, the Washington Nationals.

The Nationals last played October 30, 2019, a game seven victory over the Houston Astros to win its first title in franchise history. The Yankees — fueled by power hitters Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton — lost to the Astros in the American League Championship Series last year in six games.

Prior to the game, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported star outfielder Juan Soto has tested positive for Covid-19. Last year, Soto hit .282 with 34 home runs.

MLB’s season will be just 60 games, 102 less than its usual slate. The Nationals and Yankees were not expected to play each other in a normal schedule because of interleague play. There is a 90 percent chance of rain in Washington D.C. Thursday afternoon that drops later in the night. The game’s starting pitchers will be two Cy Young contenders: Gerrit Cole and Max Scherzer. Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out the first pitch, and no fans will be in attendance.

The game will be streamed on ESPN if you’re not in the Washington and New York markets. Local fans can stream the game on YES Network [New York] and Fox Sports [Washington]. The game can also be streamed Fox Sports Go, which — along with the ESPN stream — is free with a cable subscription.

The season-opener will be followed by the San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, also on ESPN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]