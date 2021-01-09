How to Watch NFL Playoffs Wild Card Game — Washington Football Team vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Stream Online

Like so many Saturday night postseason contests over the past two decades, Saturday’s final NFL playoff game features the legendary Tom Brady under center. But for the first time, he won’t be calling signals for the New England Patriots. Instead, Brady will lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into battle at FedEx Field against the Washington Football Team.

The Bucs are the road team Saturday despite having an 11-5 record compared to Washington’s 7-9 mark. But Washington is hosting the game thanks to their NFC East division championship.

Still, Brady and the Bucs are a considerable favorite in the contest. The Tampa offense has been humming — with the future Hall of Famer running the show. And thanks to a solid defensive front, the Bucs have developed a strong defense. In an NFC that is not as strong as it has been in recent years, the 43-year-old Brady surely has designs on making a deep run.

For Washington, it’s a victory that they have even gotten this far. The Football Team recovered from a 1-5 start and rallied to win six of its last 10 to capture the NFC East. The turnaround happened thanks in large part to one of the NFL’s feel good stories of the season — the return of quarterback Alex Smith. After suffering a life-threatening leg injury in 2018, Smith has worked all the way back, and, remarkably, led Washington to the playoffs. He has, however, been hampered by a calf injury of late — and so backup Taylor Heinecke may get the start, or see significant time in relief of Smith.

The game kicks off shortly after 8:00 p.m. ET. Mike Tirico and Tony Dungy have the call. The action will be streamed live on the NBC Sports website, and can also be streamed on mobile devices via the NBC Sports app. The app can be downloaded via Apple’s iTunes Store and the Google Play Store. A cable subscription is required for the NBC Sports stream.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]