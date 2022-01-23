Six teams remain alive in the chase for the Lombardi trophy. And, surprise! One of them is quarterbacked by Tom Brady.

The legendary signal caller continues his quest for an eighth Super Bowl on Sunday afternoon when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Los Angeles Rams in a Divisional round showdown at Raymond James Stadium.

Both team’s enter Sunday’s contest fresh off blowout victories in their playoff openers. Brady’s Bucs took care of Philadelphia 31-15, while the Rams romped over the Arizona Cardinals 34-11.

This contest is expected to be much tighter. An outstanding Rams defensive front, led by the superb Aaron Donald, should have plenty of opportunities against an injury-riddled offensive line for Tampa. On the other side of the ball, the Tampa defense poses a challenge to Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his offense on a level which L.A. has not faced in weeks.

Will Sunday’s game be the 44-year-old Brady’s last? A report from ESPN Sunday says that is very much on the table, should Tampa lose. Still, Brady is in prime position to make yet another title run. His Bucs are now the favorite to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, after Green Bay’s loss on Saturday.

The game kicks off shortly after 3:00 p.m. ET. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth have the call. The action will be streamed live on the NBC Sports website free with a cable subscription, and can also be streamed on mobile devices via the NBC Sports app. The app can be downloaded via Apple’s iTunes Store and the Google Play Store.

