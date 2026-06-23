‘We’re Giving ‘Em Money!’ Joe Scarborough Blows His Stack Over Report US Is Giving Iran $10B in Oil Profits

Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough lost it on Tuesday morning as he tried to come to grips with a report that Iran stands to make $10 billion after the U.S. lifted oil sanctions as peace talks remain ongoing.

It all started as Scarborough held up a copy of Tuesday’s New York Post, blaring the headline EASY MULLAH, the tabloid’s report on Tehran collecting $10 billion in revenue as peace talks continue in Switzerland.

The Post reported:

The Treasury Department waiver lasts through Aug. 21, giving Iran the ability to openly sell its oil for the first time since the 1990s, meaning it will pocket new profits by charging market rate.

“When you’ve lost the New York Post…” co-host Willie Geist remarked.

Sarcastically, Scarborough asked, “We think if we give them money, they’ll be Luxembourg, right?”

After Jonathan Lemire noted how Vice President JD Vance said this week how “cool” it is that the U.S. and Iran were sitting down for peace talks, Scarborough added:

There’s nothing ‘cool’ about giving $10 billion. You know, before, it was like, ‘Oh, it’s cool. If they do the right things, we’ll give them this money, and we’ll pay ’em $300 billion in reparations, more than the Germans had to pay at the end of World War I at Versailles.

Scarborough then dropped a reference to the Dire Straits song “Money for Nothing.”

“Dire Straits had a line for this: Money for nothing and your chicks for free. Now, he may not be interested in the second part of that, but money for nothing! Money for nothing, Willie!”

“Mark Knopfler is grateful for the shout-out this morning,” Geist quipped.

As co-host and wife, Mika Brzezinski, tried to segue into the next segment, Scarborough clearly was not ready to move on.

“But we’re giving ’em money!” he shouted. “Why are we giving ’em money?!”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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