Hunter Biden Witness Devon Archer Reveals Weird Time He Met Donald Trump While Playing Golf

Former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer revealed he met ex-President Donald Trump once — very briefly and kind of weirdly — while playing golf.

Archer testified behind closed doors Monday, and on Thursday, the House Oversight Committee released a transcript of the testimony that largely backed up the Democratic side of the dueling narratives that emerged after the testimony.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy used the Hunter Biden news as a substitute for the thing everyone else was talking about Thursday — the arrest and arraignment of ex-President Donald Trump after being indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election before and on January 6, 2021. Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

But there was one odd intersection of those topics that came up during Archer’s testimony. It was an aside that Archer brought up while the Democratic side was trying to make a point about the “Trump brand.”

Archer revealed that he met Trump while playing golf, and while a stranger to Trump, Archer nonetheless found himself on the receiving end of a fashion critique:

Mr. Goldman. Just so I can understand what you mean by that, let’s take the Trump family. Mr. Archer. Sure. Mr. Goldman. Would you say that the Trump family has a brand? Mr. Archer. Absolutely. Mr. Goldman. And would you say that Donald Trump, Jr., gets access and — Mr. Schwartz. This is so out of scope. He doesn’t know anything about the Trump family. Mr. Goldman. Well, did you play golf with Donald Trump? Mr. Archer. No, I haven’t played golf with him. Mr. Goldman. You never did play golf with Donald Trump? Mr. Archer. Oh, I did play behind him. Sorry. Scratch that. I played behind him. And then he came up to me at the clubhouse and talked — he didn’t know who I was, but he didn’t like my, like, athletic shorts. Mr. Goldman. It is within the scope. If you’re going to bring up Jamie Dimon, then we get to clarify what he means by “the brand.” Mr. Archer. That’s fine. Mr. Schwartz. You can ask him that without getting into other people that are outside of scope. Mr. Goldman. So — well, I think you can give a little leeway here, Mr. Schwartz. This is not going into his criminal case or anything that we had nothing to do with negotiating it. But I do think it’s important to provide proper context for, when you’re talking about the Biden brand, that there’s another brand that you just described, which is the Trump brand. And is it your — Mr. Schwartz. You want to start drawing equivalencies between the Biden brand and the Trump brand? Mr. Goldman. I would like for you to let me ask the question, which is: Would you say that Donald Trump’s children benefit from their last name being Trump? Mr. Archer. I would speculate to say yes. Mr. Goldman. I’ll leave it at that.

Read Archer’s full testimony here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com