Kevin McCarthy Responds to Damning Trump Indictment With Lengthy Statement on Hunter Biden

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy responded to news of the damning Trump indictment by tweeting about Hunter Biden and how House Republicans would “continue to uncover the truth about Biden Inc.”

McCarthy was just one prominent Republican to begin closing ranks around former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024, following news he had been indicted on four felony charges related to his conduct following the 2020 election.

McCarthy tweeted:

“We’ve recently learned:

• Hunter received money from China (contradicting President Biden’s claim)

• President Biden spoke with Hunter’s business associates over 20 times (contradicting what Biden previously claimed)

• Biden’s DOJ tried to secretly give Hunter broad immunity and admitted the sweetheart deal was unprecedented

“And just yesterday a new poll showed President Trump is without a doubt Biden’s leading political opponent. Everyone in America could see what was going to come next: DOJ’s attempt to distract from the news and attack the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, President Trump. House Republicans will continue to uncover the truth about Biden Inc. and the two-tiered system of justice.”

The official House Judiciary Committee account posted, “Don’t let Joe Biden’s DOJ distract you from this!” as it retweeted a post by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

“In 2014, Vice President Biden attended a business dinner with Hunter and his associates. Elena Baturina, a Russian oligarch, was also there. Conveniently, the Biden Administration’s public sanctions list for Russian oligarchs doesn’t contain Baturina,” Jordan tweeted.

Other supporters included Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

How many Feds were part of the so-called “conspiracy to obstruct” and “obstruction of an official proceeding” in counts 2 and 3 of the indictment? DOJ has refused to answer this basic question for over 930 days. pic.twitter.com/y4IUB34Pn6 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 1, 2023

STAND WITH TRUMP https://t.co/PWCPl49eG7 — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) August 1, 2023

I STAND WITH TRUMP!!! The politicized and weaponized DOJ is now committing election interference with this outrageous conspiracy theory set in motion to persecute President Trump and many innocent people. Democrats can’t win on their failed America Last policies so they’ve… pic.twitter.com/TFNBtzfUCp — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 1, 2023

One outlier was former Vice President Mike Pence, whose life was endangered on Jan 6 as rioters shouted, “Hang Mike Pence!” His campaign released the following statement:

“Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States…Our country is more important than one man. Our Constitution is more important than any one man’s career.”

Mike Pence statement: “Today's indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States…Our country is more important than one man. Our Constitution is more important than any one man’s career." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 1, 2023

