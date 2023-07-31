Tarlov Calls Out Top GOP House Leaders’ Silence After Questioning Hunter Biden’s Ex-Business Partner: ‘Why Do You Think That is?’

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov called out the lack of evidence linking President Joe Biden to his son Hunter Biden’s shady dealings overseas. Tarlov weighed in on The Five after her co-hosts claimed that Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s former business partner who spoke to Congress today, had implicated the president.

Dana Perino asked Tarlov if Democrats can really continue denying a link between President Biden and Hunter Biden.

“Yeah, we can keep it up as long as it continues that nobody has a piece of paper or a bank transfer or something legit linking President Biden, the person we care about. Everyone, I don’t know a single Democrat who defends Hunter Biden or his character or anything about,” Tarlov replied as Perino jumped back in.

“Can I stop you there? Because I rarely interrupt,” she said, adding:

I was just thinking about this. So when you get a commissioned position at the White House and you go in to take your, you sign the ethical papers. Right. One of the things that you are asked to do is to make sure that, one, you avoid a conflict of interest, but also that you avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest. And that’s on the vice president, Joe Biden, at the time. No wonder President Obama was like, let me go with Hillary instead of this guy in 2016.

“Well, I think that it was a larger issue, obviously, surrounding what Beau Biden’s death and that Joe Biden was not in the right frame of mind to then go mount a presidential campaign. I agree with you. And this was a big issue in the 2020 primary. Remember, Elizabeth Warren really capitalized on this and said in my White House, we will have restrictions that make it impossible for what happened with the relationship between Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, with him serving on boards of foreign entities,” Tarlov replied.

“Would she be critical now?” pressed Perino.

“I think that I’m sure the same criticism would be lobbed, but it wouldn’t get you to ‘Joe Biden is a mob boss’ and that’s what Republicans want,” she shot back, adding:

I mean, Tom Emmer, who’s the number three Republican, has already been on TV, says there’s no piece of paper connecting them. Jim Jordan, who never met a microphone he didn’t love, only said it was ‘very productive.’ Why do you think that is? If you want to say that Dan Goldman was out ahead of his skis saying it was only the weather, etc., then explain to me when they had hyped up this $5 million payment. And Dan Goldman says on air that Devin Archer had no idea about it. He was on the board of the company, he would absolutely know about something like that and that he may have been on the phone, but they didn’t discuss his business dealings insofar as him being involved in them.

Perino laughed as the other hosts quickly protested. Perino then cut in and read a statement from Archer.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com