Biden WH Roasts Hunter Probe ‘Much-Hyped Witness’ They Say Is ‘Debunking’ Bombshell Allegations

President Joe Biden’s White House roasted Republicans over a “much-hyped witness” they say ended up “debunking” claims against Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer testified for Congress behind closed doors Monday, and while Republicans have not had much to say, Democratic New York Congressman and House Oversight Committee member Rep. Dan Goldman has been outspoken in making the case that the testimony backs up the president.

And in a statement emailed to Mediaite, White House spokesman for investigations Ian Sams mocked the probe and the “failure” of the testimony to prove “bombshell” allegations:

“It appears that the House Republicans’ own much-hyped witness today testified that he never heard of President Biden discussing business with his son or his son’s associates, or doing anything wrong. House Republicans keep promising bombshell evidence to support their ridiculous attacks against the President, but time after time, they keep failing to produce any. In fact, even their own witnesses appear to be debunking their allegations. Instead of continuing to waste time and resources on this evidence-free wild goose chase, House Republicans should drop these stunts and work with the President on the issues that actually impact Americans’ daily lives, like continuing to lower costs, create jobs, and strengthen health care.”

Goldman has described many aspects of Archer’s testimony as exculpatory to the president, saying the witness was “unequivocal” that the president never discussed business on any phone calls he described, that he was not aware of any $5 million payment to the Bidens and doubted one exists, and pointed out that the calls in question took place at a time when the president and Hunter were dealing with the sudden illness and eventual death of Beau Biden.

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-KY) issued a statement accusing President Biden of having “lied to the American people when he said he had no knowledge about his son’s business dealings and was not involved” but did not cite specifics from the testimony beyond the existence of the phone calls and the actions of Hunter Biden to promote “the brand” of his connection to his father.

“Devon Archer’s testimony today confirms Joe Biden lied to the American people when he said he had no knowledge about his son’s business dealings and was not involved. Joe Biden was ‘the brand’ that his son sold around the world to enrich the Biden family. When Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States, he joined Hunter Biden’s dinners with his foreign business associates in person or by speakerphone over 20 times,” Comer wrote.

