‘I Got Hacked!’: Jalen Rose Absolutely Destroys ESPN Colleague Who Brutally Ignored Boston Celtics’ Black Head Coaches

ESPN host and former NBA player Jay Williams has watched his basketball credibility get questioned throughout the last month.

First, Williams was slammed by Kevin Durant, with the Brooklyn Nets star claiming the ESPN host fabricated a story for TV purposes. This week, Williams’ NBA clout is again under attack, after he sent a tweet congratulating Ime Udoka for becoming the Boston Celtics’ “first head coach of color.”

Jay Williams has apparently never heard of Doc Rivers, Bill Russell, KC Jones, ML Carr and Tom Sanders pic.twitter.com/qiqOSrQlmT — Sports ReUp (@SportsReUp) June 23, 2021

One major problem with Williams’ tweet, the Celtics previously employed five head coaches of color, including Bill Russell, who became the NBA’s first Black head coach in 1966. Williams won’t be the first or last person to send an errant tweet, but instead of admitting the blunder, the ESPN host passed the blame off to a hacker.

Thursday night on NBA Countdown, Jalen Rose roasted his colleague for the hacked excuse. After Williams called out Rose for poorly analyzing the Milwaukee Bucks defensive abilities, Rose epically fired back. “I got hacked!”

Unfortunately, ESPN cut to a highlight at the exact moment Rose roasted Williams, keeping us from the opportunity to see their reactions. However, you can hear laughter coming from Countdown co-hosts Maria Taylor and Adrian Wojnarowski in the background.

We can’t confirm Williams sent the uninformed Celtics’ tweet, despite it coming from his account. But the general consensus on social media is that a person working to hack into Williams’ Twitter account, with the goal of congratulating Ime Udoka on becoming the Celtics next head coach, seems farfetched.

Watch above via ESPN

