‘I’m An Idiot:’ Astros Fan Arrested For Throwing White Claw At Ted Cruz

A Houston Astros fan was arrested after he threw a White Claw at Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) in the middle of the Astros’ championship parade.

Joseph Halm Arcirdiacono was placed under arrested by the Houston Police Department after police said he threw a beer can at Cruz. The Texas senator participated in the Astros’ championship parade and had his own float in the parade. Many Astros fans booed Cruz as his truck drove down the parade route.

A video showed Cruz in the back of a truck with his family, and as he passed where Arcirdiacono stood, a White Claw flew toward the senator and seemed to strike him. Cruz’s security detail than appeared to point out the suspect who flung the can. Houston police stated a suspect was in custody for the crime and that he would be charged with assault.

Cruz did not need medical attention, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD made one arrest during today’s victory parade. A male, 33, threw a beer can at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz as the Senator was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith St. The beer can struck the Senator in the chest/neck area. The Senator did not require medical attention.

1/2 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 7, 2022

Arcirdiacono reportedly admitted he was indeed guilty of throwing the can at the sitting senator after he was placed under arrest.

“I know, I’m an idiot. I’m sorry,” Arcirdiacono reportedly told police officers after they placed him under arrest, according to The Independent.

Cruz sent a tweet that thanked the Houston Police Department for their effort to place Arcirdiacono under arrest and took a shot at Arcirdiacono for his lack of ability to throw.

“As always I’m thankful for the Houston Police and Capital Police for their quick action,” Cruz wrote. “I’m also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm.”

As always I'm thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action. I’m also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm. https://t.co/CRSfNHckA2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 7, 2022

