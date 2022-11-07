Ted Cruz Booed Relentlessly at Astros Championship Parade, Gets Beer Thrown at Him

Houston Astros fans showered Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) with boos during the team’s championship parade on Monday. At one point, someone threw what seemed to be a can of beer at him.

The Astros downed the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Saturday to win the World Series in six games. It’s the team’s second title, and the first that did not involve a major sign-stealing scandal – so far as we know.

For some reason, Cruz was in the parade, riding in the back of a HUMV as it drove past throngs of fans waiting to catch a glimpse of stars like Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, and Series MVP Jeremy Peña.

Based on their reaction, fans decidedly did not want to see Cruz at the parade.

Ted Cruz pulled off what I thought was impossible- getting booed at a championship parade. pic.twitter.com/B4oVgP404Q — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) November 7, 2022

Here is another angle of the junior senator from Texas being jeered fiercely:

Sen. Ted Cruz showered with boos at the Houston Astros' World Series paradepic.twitter.com/PkjRTTSBLS — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 7, 2022

At one point, a can of (probably) beer came flying in Cruz’s direction. It is not unheard of for fans to toss beers and even nips at players during championship parades. And so it is unclear what the thrower’s intention was. However, this particular cold one seemed to be coming in hot – certainly too hot to catch for the senator, who held up his arm while turning his head away. A man next to him also reached out his hand to block the projectile. The man then pointed off camera, presumably to single out the thrower.

During the New England Patriots Super Bowl parade in 2017, one fan tossed a can of beer to tight end Rob Gronkowski, who dutifully opened it with his teeth before chugging it and Gronk-spiking it to the ground.

