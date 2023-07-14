International Cycling Union Bans Transgender Women From Competing in Female Category — Moves Them to New ‘Men/Open’ Category

The Union Cycliste Internationale — the governing body for major cycling events around the world — has banned transgender women from competing in the female category, Reuters reported Friday.

Beginning July 17, transgender women who have undergone male puberty will compete in the newly-renamed “Men/Open” category. It reverses a previous ruling that allowed transgender women with reduced testosterone to compete in female events.

“At an extraordinary meeting held on 5 July,” the UCI said in a statement, “the Management Committee of the UCI decided to adapt the current UCI rules on the right of female transgender athletes to take part in competitions on the UCI International Calendar.”

Additionally, the governing body said it would discuss with other sporting bodies a “research program aimed at studying changes in the physical performance of highly-trained athletes undergoing transitional hormone treatment.”

The UCI decided to revisit its stance after American cyclist Austin Killips became the first transgender rider to win a women’s cycling stage earlier this year.

UCI President David Lappartient said equal opportunity was at the heart of the latest ruling.

“The UCI would like to reaffirm that cycling — as a competitive sport, leisure activity or means of transport — is open to everyone, including transgender people, whom we encourage like everyone else to take part in our sport,” Lappartient said. “However, it has a duty to guarantee, above all, equal opportunities for all competitors in cycling competitions.

“Given the current state of scientific knowledge does not guarantee such equality of opportunity between transgender female athletes and cisgender female participants, it was not possible, as a precautionary measure, to authorize the former to race in the female categories.”

