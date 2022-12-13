Iranian Soccer Player Faces Execution After Protesting For Women’s Rights And Basic Freedom: Report

Iranian soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani is reportedly facing execution for “campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country.”

An international player’s union known as FIFPRO broke the news about Nasr-Azadani. FIFPRO represents about 65,000 soccer players throughout the world.

FIFPRO called for the punishment to be removed immediately.

In a tweet, FIFPRO said:

FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country. We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment.

FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country. We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment. pic.twitter.com/vPuylCS2ph — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) December 12, 2022

Iran has faced major protests after a 22-year-old girl named Mahsa Amini died after Iran’s morality police arrested and beat her for not properly wearing her hijab.

The United States Men’s National Team’s Twitter account posted the standings of the group they were in with Iran. Out of solidarity with the protestors of Iran, the Islamic Republic emblem was removed for 24 hours.

American soccer star and team captain Tyler Adams and head coach Gregg Berhalter had a testy back-and-forth with an Iranian journalist after the USMNT Twitter account took away the Islamic Republic emblem.

Nasr-Azadani is 26 years old and plays in the Persian Gulf Pro League with the club named Tractor.

Iranian players silently protested before their first World Cup Match against England when no team member sang along to the national anthem. After the Iranian government threatened their players to “behave” before their match against the United States, players on the team decided to sing along.

The Iranian soccer team did not make it out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage in Qatar after they lost to the United States 1-0.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com