Jack Nicklaus Was ‘Delighted’ to Publicly Endorse Trump at the Request of Mike Pence: ‘He Did a Really, Really Good Job’

No mulligans for Jack Nicklaus – in golf or politics. After publicly endorsing former President Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 election, the famed golfer has no regrets.

Last October, Nicklaus tweeted a six paragraph letter preaching his support for Trump. “This is not a personality contest,” the 18-time major champion wrote. “It’s about patriotism, policies and the people they impact. His love for America and its citizens, and putting his country first, has come through loud and clear.”

Speaking with The Washington Post this week, Nicklaus said he didn’t notice any criticism regarding his political stance. “I never got any blowback, and I’m sure I had a ton of it,” he said. “But I don’t pay attention to that stuff. I didn’t see any of it.”

Nicklaus told Leonard Shapiro of The Washington Post that he decided to write the letter after a phone call from Vice President Mike Pence, who called the hall-of-fame golfer on behalf of Trump. According to Nicklaus, Pence said Trump thought it would be awkward to make the request himself. But Nicklaus was happy to help.

“You have to stand up for what you believe in,” he told The Post. “And I think he did a really, really good job. Did he do it perfectly? Forget the way he talks, his personality. I thought he backed up what he said he would do.”

The 81-year-old golf legend also touted his long friendship with Trump. “I’ve built golf courses for him,” he said. Trump owns 17 golf courses around the globe. “And to support him was not difficult.”

